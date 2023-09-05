Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.

from last year's No. 5 ranking

.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to arrive at its findings. The rankings are based on a survey of 70,000 Americans employed by enterprises with at least 500 workers. Anonymous participants evaluated various aspects of their workplace, including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

The City of San Antonio rose substantially in the rankings, jumping up from No. 63 in 2022. Insurance provider USAA also climbed from last year. Despite recent staff cuts, the company jumped 20 points from its 2022 finish at No. 82.Meanwhile, the University of Texas at San Antonio fell drastically, tumbling