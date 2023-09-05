Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

H-E-B, the largest private employer in the Lone Star State, took second place — a climb of seven spots since last year. Only NASA scored a higher position on this year's rankings.
Alamo City employers the City of San Antonio (No. 12), University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio (No. 26), the University of Texas at San Antonio (No. 45), USAA (No. 62) and North East ISD (No. 74) also made the list.
The City of San Antonio rose substantially in the rankings, jumping up from No. 63 in 2022. Insurance provider USAA also climbed from last year. Despite recent staff cuts, the company jumped 20 points from its 2022 finish at No. 82.
Meanwhile, the University of Texas at San Antonio fell drastically, tumbling from last year's No. 5 ranking.
