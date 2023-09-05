BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Six San Antonio employers land on Forbes' list of best places to work in Texas

The San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is the state's second-best employer, according to the rankings.

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 2:57 pm

Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Climbing seven spots from 2022, H-E-B landed a No. 2 spot on Forbes' annual ranking of the best employers.
San Antonio is home to six of Texas' top employers, according to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Employers by State.

H-E-B, the largest private employer in the Lone Star State, took second place — a climb of seven spots since last year. Only NASA scored a higher position on this year's rankings.

Alamo City employers the City of San Antonio (No. 12), University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio (No. 26), the University of Texas at San Antonio (No. 45), USAA (No. 62) and North East ISD (No. 74) also made the list.

The City of San Antonio rose substantially in the rankings, jumping up from No. 63 in 2022. Insurance provider USAA also climbed from last year. Despite recent staff cuts, the company jumped 20 points from its 2022 finish at No. 82.

Meanwhile, the University of Texas at San Antonio fell drastically, tumbling from last year's No. 5 ranking.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to arrive at its findings. The rankings are based on a survey of 70,000 Americans employed by enterprises with at least 500 workers. Anonymous participants evaluated various aspects of their workplace, including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

