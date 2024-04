Study: San Antonio metro has nation's highest percentage of family-owned businesses

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Christian Hinkle Historic Market Square is among the many San Antonio spots full of family-owned businesses.



Indeed, San Antonio was one of just three U.S. metros where more than a third of all businesses were family-owned.

For every $100 someone spends at a San Antonio-owned business, $68 gets cycled back into the local economy,

.

From Southtown to the northern suburbs, the Alamo City is chock full of mom-and-pop shops.Perhaps then it should come as no surprise a recent study found that the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro has the nation's highest percentage of family-owned businesses. To get its rankings New York-based online lending company On Deck compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 Annual Business Survey and found that 34.11% of all SA-metro small businesses are in family hands.The others are Fresno, California, and Oklahoma City, which ended up No. 2 and No. 3 on the list, respectively."You don't see any big box retailers in Gruene," Tammy Wood, founder of that Hill Country town's annual Small Business Saturday event, said in a written statement. "We are a city filled with small businesses, and a lot of them have been around for a while. So those shoppers are a big factor in what makes this city successful year-round."For its part, the City of San Antonio encourages residents to buy local every holiday season as part of an annual campaign of the same name.Although the San Antonio metro is full of family-owned businesses, it's a bit of an outlier in the Lone Star State since only 30.08% of businesses statewide are in family hands. Indeed, Texas didn't even crack the study's list of top 10 states. The leading slot on that list belonged to South Dakota, where 41.52% of businesses are family owned.