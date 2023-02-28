Study: San Antonio metro has one of nation's highest rates of minority homeownership

click to enlarge
The San Antonio had the tenth-lowest gap between the percentage of minority homeowners and white homeowners in the nation, according to a recent study.
The Alamo City has long been recognized as a majority minority city, but that doesn't always translate into people of color having access to economic opportunities.
However, the San Antonio metropolitan statistical area has one of the highest ownership rates of any metro in the nation, according to a new study by Construction Coverage, an industry expert and review guide
. That analysis defined minority residents as anyone other than non-Hispanic whites.
Nearly 60% of minorities in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro are homeowners, according to the report. The metro area has the highest minority homeownership of all large metro areas — those with more than 1 million people — in Texas. What's more, it has among the lowest homeownership gaps between white residents and minorities of anywhere in the nation.
Of the 55 large metro areas examined nationally, San Antonio is the No. 10 metro with the lowest gap between white and minority homeownership. In the San Antonio metro, 72% of white residents own their homes, with the median home value being $280,000. The average median home value for minority homeowners is $200,000, according to the report.
The Austin-Round Rock metro area was the only other large metro in Texas to make the top 10, coming in at No. 4. Although Houston prides itself-self on its ethnic diversity, the Bayou City came in at No. 22, while the Dallas-Fort Worth area came in one spot ahead of Houston at No. 21.
Urban Honolulu came in as the metro area with the lowest gap between white and minority home ownership, with minorities actually having a higher homeownership rate than the white population. Meanwhile, the Cleveland metro area had the widest gap in homeownership, with 34.7% more white residents owning homes than minorities.
