SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Teacher at San Antonio's North East ISD accused of using racist language during class

The district confirmed the Bradley Middle School teacher was fired following an investigation.

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 11:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge NEISD officials said the district fired a middle school teacher after she allegedly used the N-word during a class discussion. - Facebook / North East ISD
Facebook / North East ISD
NEISD officials said the district fired a middle school teacher after she allegedly used the N-word during a class discussion.
A San Antonio has lost her job amid accusations she used racist language in front of students.

North East Independent School District fired a Bradley Middle School teacher this week after she allegedly used the N-word during a May 14 discussion in her math class, the Express-News reports.

The alleged incident occurred after students watched Hidden Figures, an Oscar-nominated 2016 film about three Black women working as mathematicians for NASA during the space race, according to the daily.

“Upon discussing the hiring practices of ‘back then,’ [the teacher] told a classroom full of students that they didn’t hire N-words, hard E-R, back then,” social media user @hennytwote said in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The user said his niece was a student in the classroom.

The clip has garnered nearly half a million views and 6,000 likes as of press time.
After the teacher’s use of the word, students of color in the classroom shot each other an uncomfortable glance while white students turned and stared at them, according to @hennytwote's allegations in the video.

“There is never a context in which a specifically non-Black teacher should ever be using or saying that word to a classroom full of young students,” @gennytwote said.

On Monday, NEISD officials confirmed to the Express-News that the district fired the teacher following an investigation.

“As of today, we have completed our investigation and the teacher in question will not return to Bradley or be employed anywhere within our District,” NEISD said in a statement to the daily.

The termination at Bradley Middle School isn't the first time a San Antonio school district has punished an instructor over the past year for accused use of inappropriate language.

Last May, a teacher at Northside Independent School District’s Hobby Middle School was placed on administrative leave for allegedly telling students to “go back to Africa.”

In February, San Antonio Independent School District confirmed to the Current that a substitute teacher at Will Rogers Academy was under investigation over accusations of making an “inappropriate comment” to a student during class.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Pope blasts Texas AG Paxton's suit to shut down migrant-aiding Catholic charity

By Michael Karlis

Pope blasts Texas AG Paxton's suit to shut down migrant-aiding Catholic charity

Texas town of Kyle again fails to break record of biggest gathering for people with same name

By Michael Karlis

Saturday marked the fifth Gathering of the Kyles, an annual event at the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.

Donald Trump says he’d consider Ken Paxton for U.S. attorney general

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.

San Antonio's departing ACS director rails against critics during farewell speech

By Michael Karlis

Departing San Antonio Animal Care Services Director Shannon Sims speaks during a department advisory board meeting on Wednesday.

At five hour hearing, no one is happy with Texas Medical Board’s proposed abortion guidance

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Texas Medical Board President Sherif Zaafran, M.D., speaks during a board meeting in the George H.W. Bush Building in Austin on March 22, 2024.

Report: Texas is the state with the highest risk of alcoholism

By Nina Rangel

Texas' high uninsurance rate means many people who need treatment for alcoholism can't access it, according to a new study.

Pope blasts Texas AG Paxton's suit to shut down migrant-aiding Catholic charity

By Michael Karlis

Pope blasts Texas AG Paxton's suit to shut down migrant-aiding Catholic charity

Texas town of Kyle again fails to break record of biggest gathering for people with same name

By Michael Karlis

Saturday marked the fifth Gathering of the Kyles, an annual event at the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us