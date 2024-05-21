Teacher at San Antonio's North East ISD accused of using racist language during class

North East Independent School District fired a Bradley Middle School teacher this week after she allegedly used the N-word during a May 14 discussion in her math class, the Express-News reports.
The alleged incident occurred after students watched Hidden Figures, an Oscar-nominated 2016 film about three Black women working as mathematicians for NASA during the space race, according to the daily.
“Upon discussing the hiring practices of ‘back then,’ [the teacher] told a classroom full of students that they didn’t hire N-words, hard E-R, back then,” social media user @hennytwote said in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The user said his niece was a student in the classroom.
The clip has garnered nearly half a million views and 6,000 likes as of press time.
After the teacher’s use of the word, students of color in the classroom shot each other an uncomfortable glance while white students turned and stared at them, according to @hennytwote's allegations in the video.
An investigation is underway, but the response of Assistant Principal Machingo doesn’t inspire much confidence for how this will be carried out by NEISD in San Antonio. Rebecca Woodland failed a classroom full of students but especially these little Black children. pic.twitter.com/FlOns9WCp2— dominicanne hathaway (@hennytwote) May 16, 2024
“There is never a context in which a specifically non-Black teacher should ever be using or saying that word to a classroom full of young students,” @gennytwote said.
On Monday, NEISD officials confirmed to the Express-News that the district fired the teacher following an investigation.
“As of today, we have completed our investigation and the teacher in question will not return to Bradley or be employed anywhere within our District,” NEISD said in a statement to the daily.
The termination at Bradley Middle School isn't the first time a San Antonio school district has punished an instructor over the past year for accused use of inappropriate language.
Last May, a teacher at Northside Independent School District’s Hobby Middle School was placed on administrative leave for allegedly telling students to “go back to Africa.”
In February, San Antonio Independent School District confirmed to the Current that a substitute teacher at Will Rogers Academy was under investigation over accusations of making an “inappropriate comment” to a student during class.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed