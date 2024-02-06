Ted Cruz wants law making it harder for folks to see politicians flying away to Cancun

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at last year's Student Action Summit.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz picked up all sorts of unwanted political baggage
when he was photographed fleeing to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, the devastating ice storm that killed hundreds of his constituents
.
For obvious reasons, Texas' junior GOP senator didn't exactly publicize the trip. Indeed, it probably would have gone unnoticed had people not whipped out their camera phones to document his family's escape to the balmy vacation spot.
Now Cruz wants to make sure it's harder for folks to witness he and other members of the political class hopping planes thanks to legislation he proposed that would give lawmakers dedicated security escorts at airports along with "expedited screening outside of public view," Politico reports
.
"That could make it much less likely that the politicians’ comings and goings would become fodder for embarrassing news reports and late-night comedy mockery," the news site reports. You don't say?
Cruz reportedly wants to tack his proposal onto a larger aviation policy bill — S. 1939, for those keeping score at home. In addition to U.S. senators named Ted Cruz, the proposed amendment would apparently apply to federal judges and White House Cabinet members along with certain family and staff.
Naturally, Cruz tried to sell his amendment to Politico as a matter of life and death for public servants rather than a way to avoid embarrassment. Lawmakers face "serious security threats" and "reasonable measures" are needed for their protection in the dangerous wilds of America's airports, he explained.
Meanwhile, the folks who'd actually need to provide Cruz and other Washington VIPs with those special escorts aren't pleased at the prospect, according to Politico.
Kevin Murphy, executive director of the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network, said U.S. government funding for local airport security is already inadequate. If Cruz wants a special escort, maybe federal law enforcement officials should provide it, Murphy suggested.
Meanwhile, Annie Russo — chief political strategist for trade association the Airports Council International-North America — told Politico that providing special service to Cruz and his cronies would put more stress on airports already facing “continued cuts to federal security programs that help support local law enforcement staffing."
“We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Cruz to address his concerns," Russo added. Which sounds an awful lot like the inside-the-Beltway version of the old Texas adage "Well, bless his heart."
