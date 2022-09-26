Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex

click to enlarge
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Police reportedly ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and get on the ground. However, some ran-off, evading capture, according to media reports.
San Antonio police arrested several teenagers and at least one person in his 20s brandishing guns at a North Side apartment complex over the weekend while the suspects were recording a hip-hop video, according to media reports.
The San Antonio Police Department dispatched officers to the 100 block of Dresden Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls from concerned residents about a group of 13 youths waving around firearms, according to KSAT
. One of the weapons was reportedly a “long gun,” the station reports.
Upon arrival, police ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and get on the ground. However, some ran off, evading capture, KSAT reports. A total of nine teens were arrested, three of whom were released at the scene, according to the story.
Six suspects — including two 18 years olds, two 19-year-olds and a 28-year-old — were brought into custody, the Express-News reports
. According to police, some had outstanding warrants, the paper also noted.
Police confiscated three handguns and an “AR-style” pistol, according to the daily. Authorities said they used video evidence to identify which suspect was in possession of each weapon.
