Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex

Three handguns and a "AR-style" pistol were recovered at the scene, according to police.

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 10:53 am

Police reportedly ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and get on the ground. However, some ran-off, evading capture, according to media reports.
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Police reportedly ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and get on the ground. However, some ran-off, evading capture, according to media reports.
San Antonio police arrested several teenagers and at least one person in his 20s brandishing guns at a North Side apartment complex over the weekend while the suspects were recording a hip-hop video, according to media reports.

The San Antonio Police Department dispatched officers to the 100 block of Dresden Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving calls from concerned residents about a group of 13 youths waving around firearms, according to KSAT. One of the weapons was reportedly a “long gun,” the station reports.

Upon arrival, police ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and get on the ground. However, some ran off, evading capture, KSAT reports. A total of nine teens were arrested, three of whom were released at the scene, according to the story.

Six suspects — including two 18 years olds, two 19-year-olds and a 28-year-old — were brought into custody, the Express-News reports. According to police, some had outstanding warrants, the paper also noted.

Police confiscated three handguns and an “AR-style” pistol, according to the daily.  Authorities said they used video evidence to identify which suspect was in possession of each weapon.

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom

An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut
A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

