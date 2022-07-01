TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texas board rejects proposal from group to call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in public schools

Deliberation on a new curriculum is being conducted as GOP lawmakers try to eradicate classroom topics that make students 'feel discomfort.'

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge In 2015, the curriculum taught in Texas school's made headlines after it was discovered that Africa Slaves were referred to as "workers" in a history textbook. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / AKBARALI
Wikimedia Commons / Akbarali
In 2015, the curriculum taught in Texas school's made headlines after it was discovered that Africa Slaves were referred to as "workers" in a history textbook.
As the Texas State Board of Educators works to revamp its social studies curriculum, a group of nine educators proposed changing how slavery is discussed in second-grade classrooms, saying it should instead be called "involuntary relocation" according to the Texas Tribune.

However, board members shot down the proposed language change, the state's board chair said in a statement supplied to the online news organization.

“The board — with unanimous consent — directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” Texas State Board of Education Chairman Keven Ellis said in the statement provided Thursday.

The proposal is one of many being fielded by the board as part of a 10-year curriculum update, according to the Tribune.

Deliberation on a new curriculum is being conducted as GOP lawmakers try to eradicate classroom topics that make students "feel discomfort." Last year, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed Texas Senate Bill 3, which barred discussion of Critical Race Theory out in public schools.

Even before passage of the law, Critical Race Theory wasn't taught in K-12 schools. Slavery also isn't part of the current second-grade social studies curriculum in Texas, the Tribune reports.

The Texas State Board of Educators sent the group's proposed change back via a unanimous vote, asking the educators to "revisit specific language."

“I can’t say what their intention was, but that’s not going to be acceptable,” Davis said.

Texas school made headlines in 2015 when it was discovered that a social studies textbook described enslaved Africans brought to the U.S. via the slave trade as "workers."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

San Antonio developer wants to build baseball stadium downtown

By Michael Karlis

Development company Weston Urban has its sights on another downtown project, this time involving a potential sports facility.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

By Sanford Nowlin

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.

San Antonio mayor and public library stand up against censorship as book bans increase in Texas

By Noah Alcala Bach

Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks Wednesday about the Freedom to Read campaign.

Also in News

San Antonio developer wants to build baseball stadium downtown

By Michael Karlis

Development company Weston Urban has its sights on another downtown project, this time involving a potential sports facility.

San Antonio mayor and public library stand up against censorship as book bans increase in Texas

By Noah Alcala Bach

Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks Wednesday about the Freedom to Read campaign.

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

By San Antonio Current Staff

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

Abortion, Migrant Deaths: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us