Texas grid operator again warns of possible blackouts

Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
ERCOT said an unexpected high level of thermal generation outages and low wind power are creating power supply issues.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is again asking Texans to cut energy usage due to strain on the state's power grid.
In its seventh such warning this month, ERCOT — which oversees the grid — urged consumers to conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It also warned residents to expect similar conditions to persist through Wednesday.
"Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of [a] high level of unexpected thermal generation forecasted low wind generation," ERCOT officials said in a statement
Despite this month's repeated warnings, ERCOT has yet to implement rolling power outages due to high demand on grid, which isn't connected to those supplying other states. ERCOT officials said they're now working with out-of-state utilities to obtain additional power generation capacity.
As of press time, Texas' power demand is expected to exceed available capacity between 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., according to ERCOT's Energy and Supply Dashboard
During a press conference last week
, CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza told reporters the ongoing heat wave, low wind-power generation and students returning to school together have overburdened the state's energy grid.
