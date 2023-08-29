LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Texas grid operator again warns of possible blackouts

It's the seventh time this month the state grid operator has asked Texans to conserve energy in the late afternoon.

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 2:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge ERCOT said an unexpected high level of thermal generation outages and low wind power are creating power supply issues. - Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
ERCOT said an unexpected high level of thermal generation outages and low wind power are creating power supply issues.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is again asking Texans to cut energy usage due to strain on the state's power grid.

In its seventh such warning this month, ERCOT — which oversees the grid — urged consumers to conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It also warned residents to expect similar conditions to persist through Wednesday.

"Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of [a] high level of unexpected thermal generation forecasted low wind generation," ERCOT officials said in a statement.

Despite this month's repeated warnings, ERCOT has yet to implement rolling power outages due to high demand on grid, which isn't connected to those supplying other states. ERCOT officials said they're now working with out-of-state utilities to obtain additional power generation capacity.

As of press time, Texas' power demand is expected to exceed available capacity between 7:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., according to ERCOT's Energy and Supply Dashboard.

During a press conference last week, CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza told reporters the ongoing heat wave, low wind-power generation and students returning to school together have overburdened the state's energy grid.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

By Michael Karlis

At least 41 inmates in Texas State Prisons have died due to heat-related illness or unknown conditions this summer, according to the Texas Tribune.

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

By Michael Karlis

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

Texas tried to enact more book bans last year than any other state

By Sanford Nowlin

The "vast majority" of last year's targeted books were penned by or about members of the LGBTQ+ community or were by or about people of color, according to the American Library Association.

Gov. Greg Abbott says 'no mask mandates in Texas' amid rising COVID cases

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott declared in a tweet on Thursday that "there will be no mask mandates in Texas," despite a surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

Also in News

CityScrapes: San Antonio's 'doom loop' shows city's downtown missteps

By Heywood Sanders

The vacancy rate for downtown's class A buildings — the newest, most desirable office space — stands at 39.8%.

San Antonio Water System will shut off service to businesses that skirt restrictions

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio has remained under Stage 2 water restrictions since April 2022.

San Antonio airport among worst for Labor Day-weekend delays, study says

By Brandon Rodriguez

Cars park outside the departures terminal at San Antonio International Airport.

Alamo Heights, Fentanyl Documentary: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us