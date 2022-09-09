Two in hospital, four in police custody in Uvalde after shooting authorities say is gang-related

The shooting occurred just 2 miles from Robb Elementary School, where 21 people were killed by a gunman on May 24.

Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 11:44 am

Thursday's shooting occurred just two miles from Robb Elementary School, the site of a May 24 mass shooting that rocked the Uvalde community.
Courtesy Photo / Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center
Thursday's shooting occurred just two miles from Robb Elementary School, the site of a May 24 mass shooting that rocked the Uvalde community.
Two people are being treated in San Antonio hospitals and four suspects are in custody after a suspected gang-related shooting at Uvalde’s Memorial Park on Thursday evening, KSAT reports.

The shooting took place two miles from Robb Elementary School and comes with the community still reeling from the May 24 mass shooting there that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Thursday evening. “I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the states full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members.”

The gunfire erupted after two local gangs got into a fistfight at the park, the Express-News reports, citing Uvalde Mayor Donald McLaughlin Jr.

The two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, were airlifted to hospitals in San Antonio, the mayor also told the daily. At press time, their condition was unknown.

According to KSAT, four suspects were taken into custody after seeking medical attention for their wounds at a Uvalde Hospital.

Uvalde authorities are reassuring residents there's no immediate danger to the public. Even so, the Express-News reports that the small South Texas town is no stranger to gang-related violence and that at least five such groups are known to operate there.

