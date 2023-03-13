Two-way traffic to resume along North St. Mary's Street by April, city official says

The St. Mary's Strip project should be completed in its entirety by summer 2023, according to the Public Works Department.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 12:02 pm

click to enlarge Small business owners along North St. Mary's Street have complained of a decline in pedestrian foot traffic since construction first began in May 2021. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Small business owners along North St. Mary's Street have complained of a decline in pedestrian foot traffic since construction first began in May 2021.
After months of being reduced to one lane or rendered completely impassable, the North St. Mary's Strip will reopen to two-way traffic next month, according to a city official.

San Antonio drivers should be able to access both lanes of the north-of-downtown thoroughfare starting in April, Public Works Public Relations Manager April Luna told the Current.

Work on North St. Mary's Street, one of the city's primary entertainment destinations, began in May 2021 and was initially expected to wrap up 190 days ago, according to a recent Axios report. Businesses along the street have complained about lost business and revenue and warned that they're being pushed to the brink.

The construction project, which is adding better landscaping and more lighting in addition to the street and drainage upgrades, should be completely done by this summer, Luna said. However, that completion date is weather permitting, she added.

Contractors began filling a hole at the intersection of North St. Mary's Street and East Ashby Place over the weekend, and paving is expected to wrap up sometime Tuesday, according to Luna. Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, workers will close traffic lanes between East Mistletoe and East Woodlawn Avenue so they can finish paving.

In January, city council voted to approve $2.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to assist local businesses hurt by construction on the Strip and in other construction zones.

