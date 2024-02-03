TxDOT cancels weekend work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

Originally, the busy junction was set for closure from Friday night through Monday morning. TxDOT officials didn't provide a new date for completing the work.
The interchange has been closed over recent weekends so construction crews can install support beams for a new flyover ramp connecting eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10. Traffic delays have resulted due to traffic being reassigned along the access roads.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed