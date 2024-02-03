LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

TxDOT cancels weekend work on San Antonio's Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange

The state agency said the delay is due to rainy weather.

By on Sat, Feb 3, 2024 at 8:49 am

click to enlarge A TxDOT worker directs traffic at a construction project. - Twitter / @TxDOTPharr
Twitter / @TxDOTPharr
A TxDOT worker directs traffic at a construction project.
The Texas Department of Transportation has postponed this weekend's planned closure of the Loop 1604-Interstate 10 interchange due to rainy weather, the state agency said in statement. 

Originally, the busy junction was set for closure from Friday night through Monday morning.  TxDOT officials didn't provide a new date for completing the work.

The interchange has been closed over recent weekends so construction crews can install support beams for a new flyover ramp connecting eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10.  Traffic delays have resulted due to traffic being reassigned along the access roads.

