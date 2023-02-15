U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro lands $1 million in federal funds to combat domestic violence in San Antonio

The funding will go to programs that train social workers and help victims and their families.

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 1:54 am

click to enlarge San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks during a press conference at the Bexar County Courthouse on Wednesday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro speaks during a press conference at the Bexar County Courthouse on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has secured roughly $1 million in federal funding to deal with San Antonio's ongoing domestic violence epidemic, the San Antonio Democrat said Wednesday.

In 2021, the San Antonio Police Department responded to more than 20,000 family violence calls, a 20% increase from the previous year, Castro said at a press conference at the Bexar County Courthouse.

"There is no amount of domestic violence that is acceptable in our community. And, frankly, these numbers are abysmal and we need to do better," he said.

Of the new federal money, $483,963 will go to Guardian House's Triple P Positive Parenting Program, a scalable, evidence-based parenting support system. Another $472,699 will fund the Children's Hospital of San Antonio's Center for Miracles, a program that helps train future social workers.

San Antonio had the state's highest rate of domestic violence homicides in 2018, 150th Civil District Court Judge Monique Diaz said during Wednesday's gathering.

Although programs including Bexar County's Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence, which Diaz co-chairs, have helped alleviate some of the problem, San Antonio still remains in Texas' five worst cities for domestic violence homicides, the judge added.

The new funding to address domestic violence is part of $15.6 million Castro secured for San Antonio projects and institutions through the 2023 appropriations process, he said during the presser.

Michael Karlis

