Uvalde CISD fires former state trooper reportedly under review for school shooting response

click to enlarge
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde school officials terminated a recently hired district police officer the day after media reports surfaced that she was being investigated for her response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Crimson Elizondo, hired by Uvalde CISD this summer, is among at least five current or former Department of Public Safety officers the law-enforcement agency is investigating over their response to the school massacre that left 17 students and two teachers dead, CNN reported Wednesday
.
Law enforcement officials who responded to the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary have faced harsh criticism for waiting 77 minutes to enter a classroom and confront the gunman. Elizondo was among the first of 376 personnel to arrive at the campus and spent most of her time outside of the building, according to CNN.
In body-cam footage from the day of the shooting, Elizondo can be heard telling another law-enforcement official, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that.”
Uvalde CISD confirmed the firing Thursday in a media statement in which it apologized to victims' families and the Uvalde community for "the pain that this revelation has caused." A district spokeswoman said Elizondo's statement captured on video is "not consistent with the district's expectations."
Uvalde CISD police officials have known since late July that Elizondo was under review by DPS, KSAT reported
, citing correspondence between the district and the state agency.
The TV station obtained a letter dated July 28 from DPS to Uvalde CISD's Lt. Miguel Hernandez stating that Elizondo was under investigation for "actions inconsistent with training and Department requirements."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.