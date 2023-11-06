VIA offering free trips to San Antonio voters this Tuesday

Texans will vote on 14 constitutional amendments on Tuesday.

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 1:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Anyone who presents a valid voter registration card will get free VIA service Tuesday as part of the transit authority's "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative. - Photo via Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Photo via Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Anyone who presents a valid voter registration card will get free VIA service Tuesday as part of the transit authority's "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative.
VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free rides to the polls as San Antonians prepare to vote in this Tuesday's election on 14 state constitutional amendments.

Passengers who present a valid voter registration card will get a free lift courtesy of the "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative, officials with the transit authority said. The offer applies to regular bus service as well as VIA Link and VIAtrans paratransit services.

Since launching "Ride VIA to Vote" in March 2016, VIA has provided more than 2,000 trips for people traveling to and from polling places across Bexar County, officials also said.

Those wanting to cast a ballot in the Nov. 7 election must have registered to vote no later than Oct. 10. A full list of Bexar County polling locations is available online.

A full breakdown of all 14 constitutional amendments is available from the Texas Tribune.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

By Brandon Rodriguez

Does this cake look like a Minion?

A study predicts AI will crater San Antonio's job market. Not everyone agrees.

By Michael Karlis

AI could replace more than 26 million U.S. jobs in low skilled industries by 2027, according to the World Economic Forum.

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez dresses as Ted Cruz for Halloween

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (left) mocks Ted Cruz's "Cancun Cruz" look with his Halloween costume.

Bad Takes: San Antonio leaders shouldn't shy from discussing Middle East conflict

By Kevin Sanchez

Nadia Mavrakis tells council that the rhetoric of some members is creating a safety risk for Arab Americans and others.

Also in News

With time running out, Texas Senate punts on taking action on border bill

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

State senators discuss a Point of Order on an amendment to the SJR 1 property tax bill to include a bonus for Texas teachers, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the Senate floor during the first day of the second special session at the state Capitol in Austin on June 28.

The Texas House’s new priority education bill offers the most concessions yet to sway voucher skeptics

By Brian Lopez and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

The Texas House’s new priority education bill offers the most concessions yet to sway voucher skeptics

Biden quietly gave border wall contract to company used by Trump, Abbott

By Gus Bova, The Texas Observer

A stretch of wall closes off passage between Mexico and the United States.

Texas has the second-most dangerous roads for motorcyclists

By Nina Rangel

According to a new report, 157 Texas motorcyclists are involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 bikes on the road.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us