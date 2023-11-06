VIA offering free trips to San Antonio voters this Tuesday

click to enlarge
Photo via Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Anyone who presents a valid voter registration card will get free VIA service Tuesday as part of the transit authority's "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative.
VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free rides to the polls as San Antonians prepare to vote in this Tuesday's election on 14 state constitutional amendments.
Passengers who present a valid voter registration card will get a free lift courtesy of the "Ride VIA to Vote" initiative, officials with the transit authority said. The offer applies to regular bus service as well as VIA Link and VIAtrans paratransit services.
Since launching "Ride VIA to Vote" in March 2016, VIA has provided more than 2,000 trips for people traveling to and from polling places across Bexar County, officials also said.
Those wanting to cast a ballot in the Nov. 7 election must have registered to vote no later than Oct. 10. A full list of Bexar County polling locations is available online
.
A full breakdown of all 14 constitutional amendments is available from the Texas Tribune
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed