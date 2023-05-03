VIA will offer San Antonio voters free trips to the polls for this Saturday's election

click to enlarge courtesy / VIA Metropolitan Transit A VIA will offer complimentary service offerings May 6.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer fare-free trips to voters in the Saturday, May 6 citywide election.



The complimentary service will be available for all regular VIA bus service lines, according to officials with the transit agency. Additionally, the rides extend to the VIA Link and VIAtrans paratransit service options.



Registered VIAtrans customers are encouraged to schedule their trip to the polls per VIAtrans policies and procedures. VIA Link trips are only available within designated service zones.



“As a transit agency, we’re deeply rooted in the civic process and committed to providing equitable access to all community members who wish to exercise their right to be heard through the democratic process,” VIA CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in an emailed statement.

