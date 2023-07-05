Video of crazy San Antonio fireworks display at Fiesta Texas goes viral

Air Alamo sports writer Josh Paredes posted a 40-second clip he recorded during the finale of the Alamo City theme park's Independence Day fireworks show. The footage shows the explosion-a-second fusillade turn the night sky shades of pink and purple.
"San Antonio does not mess around on the 4th of July," Paredes wrote.
Twitter users were duly impressed. The video has since racked up some 300,000 views and 5,000 likes.
"Holy fuck, that's a lot of fireworks, lol," Twitter user @bushbee2 commented on Paredes' thread.
"Jeezus. Six Flags did not mess around!!" @rdls012 chimed in.
"That's"That's amazing… I wish they would not try to recreate that shit next door to my house tho," @Dmeiss210 wrote.
The American Pyrotechnics Association anticipated American consumers would spend $2.3 billion on recreational explosives this fireworks season, a $100 million increase over 2022, according to a report by the Guardian.
Although Americans likely broke records on the amount of money spent on fireworks this year, lighting them off remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.
In another tweet, Paredes posted pictures of what appears to be a drone light show at Fiesta Texas on the same night as the holiday fireworks. In those images, remote-controlled flying aircraft created images in the sky of Texas, the United States, an American flag, and of course, cowboy boots.
