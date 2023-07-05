Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Video of crazy San Antonio fireworks display at Fiesta Texas goes viral

The clip of explosions turning the night sky pink and purple has garnered some 300,000 views.

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 2:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits. - Shutterstock / Dana.S
Shutterstock / Dana.S
Although the display at Fiesta Texas was a public event, private use of pyrotechnics remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.
A video clip of Six Flags Fiesta Texas' elaborate Fourth of July fireworks display has ... ahem ... caught fire on Twitter.

Air Alamo sports writer Josh Paredes posted a 40-second clip he recorded during the finale of the Alamo City theme park's Independence Day fireworks show. The footage shows the explosion-a-second fusillade turn the night sky shades of pink and purple.

"San Antonio does not mess around on the 4th of July," Paredes wrote.

Twitter users were duly impressed. The video has since racked up some 300,000 views and 5,000 likes.
"Holy fuck, that's a lot of fireworks, lol," Twitter user @bushbee2 commented on Paredes' thread.

"Jeezus. Six Flags did not mess around!!" @rdls012 chimed in.

"That's"That's amazing… I wish they would not try to recreate that shit next door to my house tho," @Dmeiss210 wrote.

The American Pyrotechnics Association anticipated American consumers would spend $2.3 billion on recreational explosives this fireworks season, a $100 million increase over 2022, according to a report by the Guardian.

Although Americans likely broke records on the amount of money spent on fireworks this year, lighting them off remains illegal within San Antonio city limits.

In another tweet, Paredes posted pictures of what appears to be a drone light show at Fiesta Texas on the same night as the holiday fireworks. In those images, remote-controlled flying aircraft created images in the sky of Texas, the United States, an American flag, and of course, cowboy boots.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Houston sues state in attempt to block new law that erodes cities’ power

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 into law in June.

OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

By Michael Karlis

The woman said she pulled the stunt to distract Austin police officers who were arresting a man nearby.

Texas sets new hate crimes record, DPS data show

By Steven Monacelli, The Texas Tribune

LGBTQ+ and allies take to the streets of San Antonio to counter-protest and armed group picketing a drag show last December.

East Side San Antonio ZIP code among those with highest home-value increases in Texas

By Michael Karlis

The homes in San Antonio ZIP code 78203 on the East side of downtown near the Alamodome increased in value by 235% since 2016.

Also in News

Ted Cruz challenger Colin Allred has already raised $6.2 million in campaign funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Houston sues state in attempt to block new law that erodes cities’ power

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127 into law in June.

Ken Paxton will not testify at impeachment trial, defense attorney says

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement to the press May 26, 2023, a day before the impeachment vote in the Texas House.

Emergency room visits surge, Texans die amid dangerous heat wave

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

Emergency department visits related to the heat surged across Texas this month.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us