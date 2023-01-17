Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts

Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 4:38 pm

click to enlarge Sunday's hijacking of I-10 comes at a time when the city's crime rate continues to skyrocket. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Sunday's hijacking of I-10 comes at a time when the city's crime rate continues to skyrocket.
A TikTok clip showing drivers close down a section of Interstate 10 in San Antonio on Sunday, doing donuts and shooting guns, has gone viral and racked up 400,000 reactions.

The chaos began at around 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Callaghan Road, according to a KENS 5 report. Witnesses told the station that a group pulled over and began blocking lanes, causing a traffic buildup. Witnesses said they then heard engines revving and saw cars doing donuts in the middle of the freeway.
@rj_fontenot takeovers needa stop man this is ridiculous. there’s innocent people you’re putting in danger. #fyp #fypシ #moanagofast #cartok #trending #vibes #xyzbca #love #spreadawareness ♬ original sound - RJ Fontenot
In the video posted on TikTok by user @rj_fontenot, two salvos of gunshots also can be heard ringing out as motorists are caught up in the so-called "street takeover."

When police finally made their way to the scene, several motorists took off at "high rates of speed," according to the KENS report. Four cars that fled the scene crashed soon after, but the drivers declined medical attention, police told the station.

Similar street takeovers gained media attention during the pandemic, according to MySA. However, some commenting on the TikTok clip said they'd never seen or heard of one prior to this weekend's incident.

"I've lived in SA my whole life and have never seen or run into a takeover," commented @txjpbbe. "This video is actually the first I've ever heard of it."

"This is why I hate leaving my house in San Antonio," commented @theycallme_carebear.

Police didn't disclose to KENS whether they made any arrests over the incident, adding that no witnesses stayed to cooperate with the investigation.

