Voting for 2022 Best of San Antonio Readers' Choice finalists is now underway

Wednesday, May 25 marks the official kickoff of the annual Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice awards.
Final voting in the Current
's annual Best of San Antonio Readers' Choice awards kicked off Wednesday, allowing readers to select their favorite businesses, people, places and things to do in the Alamo City.
We combed through thousands of nominations to bring you the five most-voted-for businesses, people or places in more than 150 categories in five sections: Food & Drink, People, Shopping, Around Town and Nightlife. Be aware that some categories have more than five contenders due to ties in the initial tallies.
To show this year’s finalists some love, San Antonians can vote for their favorites once daily from Wednesday, May 25 through, Sunday June 26. Winners will be revealed in the San Antonio Current's
Best of San Antonio issue on July 27.
Head over to the Best of San Antonio website
to vote for your faves.
