World's largest Buc-ee's to open outside San Antonio next month

Texas will reclaim its title as home to the world's largest gas station with the opening of the Buc-ee's in Luling.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 2:07 pm

click to enlarge The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people. - Courtesy Photo / Buc-ee's
Courtesy Photo / Buc-ee's
The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.
The record for the world's largest gas station appears to be headed back to Texas — and it will be just an hour outside the Alamo City.

Buc-ee's — the Lone Star State-based chain known for massive roadside travels centers with clean restrooms and an array of name-brand food products — on Tuesday unveiled plans to open a 75,000-square-foot location in Luling, a town on I-10 between San Antonio and Houston.

Slated for a Monday, June 10, grand opening, the new Buc-ee's will be the largest gas station in the world, according to company officials.

Until 2023, the world's-largest distinction belonged to a Buc-ee's in New Braunfels. However, that changed in changed when the chain opened a store in Sevierville, Tennessee, taking the record away from its home state.

Even so, the Luling location isn't technically new. That Buc-ee's, which opened in 2003, was the chain's first supersized travel center. The new expansion will give the site a total of 120 fueling pumps. It will employ 200 people.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the world's largest Buc-ee's travel center right here in the great state of Texas," Buc-ee's executive Stan Beard said in a statement. "It's particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee's that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."

Buc-ee's fanatics can grab the business' food staples, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries starting at 6 a.m. on grand opening day. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

