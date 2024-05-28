World's largest Buc-ee's to open outside San Antonio next month

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Buc-ee's The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

The record for the world's largest gas station appears to be headed back to Texas — and it will be just an hour outside the Alamo City.Buc-ee's — the Lone Star State-based chain known for massive roadside travels centers with clean restrooms and an array of name-brand food products — on Tuesday unveiled plans to open a 75,000-square-foot location in Luling, a town on I-10 between San Antonio and Houston.Slated for a Monday, June 10, grand opening, the new Buc-ee's will be the largest gas station in the world, according to company officials.Until 2023, the world's-largest distinction belonged to a Buc-ee's in New Braunfels. However, that changed in changed when the chain opened a store in Sevierville, Tennessee, taking the record away from its home state.Even so, the Luling location isn't technically new. That Buc-ee's, which opened in 2003, was the chain's first supersized travel center. The new expansion will give the site a total of 120 fueling pumps. It will employ 200 people."We are thrilled to open the doors to the world's largest Buc-ee's travel center right here in the great state of Texas," Buc-ee's executive Stan Beard said in a statement. "It's particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee's that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling."Buc-ee's fanatics can grab the business' food staples, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries starting at 6 a.m. on grand opening day. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon.