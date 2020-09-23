Winner: James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Multiple locations

jamesavery.com

OK, maybe it's not a person, it's a jewelry institution named for a person. And James Avery Artisan Jewelry has clinched this title for the second year in a row. The self-taught Avery started his artisan jewelry business from inside his mother-in-law's garage in Kerrville in 1954. Today, the company he founded boasts roughly 80 retail stores across the U.S. — 14 of them in the San Antonio area. As a jeweler, Avery was best known for his faith-based designs such as crosses and angel wings. He was a military vet who flew bombers in WWII and died in 2018 at the age of 96. While his namesake company still sells plenty of crosses, it's also widened its repertoire over the years. Customer favorites include its mother's love ring, tiny hearts band and even an enamel Whataburger cup charm.

2. Gold Tender

999 E. Basse Road, Ste. 122

(210) 826-2600

goldtenderjewelry.com

3. C. Aaron Peñaloza

999 E. Basse Road, Ste. 181

(210) 822-4044

penaloza.com