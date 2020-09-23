No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

People

Best Jeweler 

James Avery Artisan Jewelry

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: James Avery Artisan Jewelry

Multiple locations

jamesavery.com

OK, maybe it's not a person, it's a jewelry institution named for a person. And James Avery Artisan Jewelry has clinched this title for the second year in a row. The self-taught Avery started his artisan jewelry business from inside his mother-in-law's garage in Kerrville in 1954. Today, the company he founded boasts roughly 80 retail stores across the U.S. — 14 of them in the San Antonio area. As a jeweler, Avery was best known for his faith-based designs such as crosses and angel wings. He was a military vet who flew bombers in WWII and died in 2018 at the age of 96. While his namesake company still sells plenty of crosses, it's also widened its repertoire over the years. Customer favorites include its mother's love ring, tiny hearts band and even an enamel Whataburger cup charm.

2. Gold Tender

999 E. Basse Road, Ste. 122

(210) 826-2600

goldtenderjewelry.com

3. C. Aaron Peñaloza

999 E. Basse Road, Ste. 181

(210) 822-4044

penaloza.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation