Best New Bar 

Winner: Lucy Cooper's Ice House

16080 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 462-1894

lucycoopers.com

After opening on a whim in December 2018, Lucy Cooper's Ice House appears to have quickly made its way into the hearts — and bellies — of San Antonio food and drink lovers. Calling itself the "best little icehouse in Texas," this newcomer aspires to be that relaxed neighborhood establishment with a bar-food menu ranging from the standard (fried pickles) to the more elaborate (a Low Country boil including snow crab and coastal shrimp). An extensive beer list spanning Bud Light to Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro will keep the hop heads happy, while those favoring the harder stuff will find signature drinks and Texas-focused spirits. Also on tap is an eclectic mix of entertainment, including live music on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

