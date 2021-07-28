Winner: Hiatus Spa + Retreat

312 Pearl Parkway, Building 4, Suite 4112

(210) 202-3355

hiatusspa.com

Who says San Antonians don't like being pampered? The Pearl's Hiatus Spa + Retreat touts its ability to offer both traditional and unique spa treatments with excellent service. Located across from Hotel Emma and below the Cellars Residences, the spot has clearly found a niche serving both tourists and locals. Its facilities range from a hydrotherapy room for Vichy shower treatments to a nail therapy room with zero gravity chairs, along with 13 treatment rooms. Emma guests can make appointment reservations through the hotel — and even request in-room service.

2. Turquoise Springs Medical Spa

14800 San Pedro Ave., Suite 202

(210) 253-3313

turquoisesprings.com

3. Massage Therapy by Krissy

10615 Perrin Beitel Road, Suite 301

(210) 391-7588

massagetherapybykrissy.com