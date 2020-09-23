Winner: Tim Duncan

It's been four years since five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan has worn a silver and black Spurs jersey on the court, but his name will always be synonymous with Spurs culture and sportsmanship. Earlier this year, Duncan, who spent the last season on the Spurs bench as an assistant coach, was named one of nine individuals who will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as the Class of 2020. The enshrinement ceremony, which was initially set for late last month, was rescheduled for May 2021. Until then, we're hoping Duncan's former teammate Manu Ginobili continues to do what he did a couple of weeks ago and post more photos on social media of him and the Big Fundamental going on bike rides together.

2. Sean Elliott

3. Joe Reinagel