Ballet Folklórico de Mexico brings traditional dance to San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday

The troupe will perform on the final day of the city's Fiesta celebration.

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 2:24 pm

click to enlarge Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández was founded in 1952. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández was founded in 1952.
For seven decades, Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández has performed across North and South America, expressing Mexican culture through dance and dress.

In the years since its humble beginnings as an eight-person group founded by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, the troupe has evolved into a highly respected cultural representative, earning more than 300 awards and performing some 5,000 times internationally.

Although permanently housed at the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, the troupe will be in San Antonio for one night on the final day of the city's Fiesta celebration.

$29.50-$75, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

