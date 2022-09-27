Briscoe Museum showcases photos by Thomas D. Mangelsen in retrospective exhibition

click to enlarge Thomas D. Mangelsen Mangelsen's photos document more than 40 years of field experience.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum's retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen will take visitors on a visual tour of breathtaking natural landscapes, including Alaska's Denali range and the Great Smoky Mountains.Mangelsen's photos document more than 40 years of field experience and appear in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C."Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life In The Wild" features 40 photographs of landscape and wildlife scenes, including animals such as the American bison, grizzly bear, kestrel and mountain lion.The exhibition marks the photographer's first Texas show, and it kicks off with a Thursday, Sept. 29 preview party, followed by nature walk through the Briscoe's McNutt Sculpture Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1.