Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

More information can be found at the

Broadway in San Antonio website

Tony Award-winning classic, Disney's, and Broadway hithave been announced as part of Broadway in San Antonio's lineup for the Majestic Theatre in the coming year.The 2023-2024 season is packed with touring Broadway shows debuting in San Antonio for the first time as well as multi-week engagements. One of these includes the global sensation, a pop musical that tells the stories of the wives of King Henry VIII."We are pushing boundaries and bringing more of Broadway's best to San Antonio this season," Emily Smith, general manager of the Majestic Theatre, said in a statement."From family-friendly shows to heart-pounding thrillers and female powerhouses, there's live entertainment for all to enjoy this season."The full lineup includes:, andwill feature GalaPro, an app for accessibility and translation that allows patrons to watch the shows with closed captioning on their smartphones. KultureCity resources will also be available for all shows to accommodate guests with sensory needs, including fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other devices. Open captioning performances and American sign language interpreters will be available for Sunday matinees.Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Theater buffs with season passes will have an automatic renewal on March 15, 2023. N