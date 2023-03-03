Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

The 2023-2024 season is packed with touring Broadway shows debuting in San Antonio for the first time as well as multi-week engagements. One of these includes the global sensation Six, a pop musical that tells the stories of the wives of King Henry VIII.
"We are pushing boundaries and bringing more of Broadway's best to San Antonio this season," Emily Smith, general manager of the Majestic Theatre, said in a statement.
"From family-friendly shows to heart-pounding thrillers and female powerhouses, there's live entertainment for all to enjoy this season."
The full lineup includes:
- Six, Oct. 10-22, 2023
- Annie, Nov. 7-12, 2023
- Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Jan. 16-24, 2024
- Beetlejuice, Feb. 13-18, 2024
- Frozen, May 22-Jun. 2, 2024
- Clue, Jun. 25-30, 2024
- Wicked (Season Option), Dec. 20, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024
- The Book of Mormon (Season Option), Apr. 5-7, 2024
Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Theater buffs with season passes will have an automatic renewal on March 15, 2023. New subscription packages are available now, starting at $305.
More information can be found at the Broadway in San Antonio website.
