Broadway tour of Donna Summer jukebox musical arrives at Majestic Theatre Tuesday

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical brings the life of "The Queen of Disco" to the stage.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The musical features three incarnations of the iconic singer: Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Diva Donna. - COURTESY OF MAJESTIC THEATRE
Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
The musical features three incarnations of the iconic singer: Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Diva Donna.
When Summer: The Donna Summer Musical hit Broadway in 2018, a young actress named Ariana DeBose, who just won an Academy Award for her supporting role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, took center stage to play Disco Donna.

The character was one of the three incarnations of "The Queen of Disco" featured in the theatrical production. She's a version of Summer as a teenager and in her early 20s.

The other two main characters are Duckling Donna, who's in her pre-teens, and Diva Donna, who's in her 50s.

The vibrant musical numbers include "I Remember Yesterday" and "She Work Hard for the Money," one of Summer's signature songs.

When asked about the role, which earned DeBose a Tony Award nomination that year, the Afro-Latina actress said that when she first read the script, she could hear Summer in her head. "I could relate to every circumstance on the page," DeBose told Broadway World. "I was reading the story of a complicated woman, which was exactly the challenge I was looking for."

DeBose isn't part of this touring musical, but we're sure her spirit lives on in the character.

$35-$210, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19-Thursday, April 21, 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Arts Slideshows

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio
Sparkling scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

Wild and crazy scenes from San Antonio's Cornyation 2022

