Broadway tour of Donna Summer jukebox musical arrives at Majestic Theatre Tuesday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Majestic Theatre The musical features three incarnations of the iconic singer: Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and Diva Donna.

Whenhit Broadway in 2018, a young actress named Ariana DeBose, who just won an Academy Award for her supporting role in Steven Spielberg's, took center stage to play Disco Donna.The character was one of the three incarnations of "The Queen of Disco" featured in the theatrical production. She's a version of Summer as a teenager and in her early 20s.The other two main characters are Duckling Donna, who's in her pre-teens, and Diva Donna, who's in her 50s.The vibrant musical numbers include "I Remember Yesterday" and "She Work Hard for the Money," one of Summer's signature songs.When asked about the role, which earned DeBose a Tony Award nomination that year, the Afro-Latina actress said that when she first read the script, she could hear Summer in her head. "I could relate to every circumstance on the page," DeBose told Broadway World. "I was reading the story of a complicated woman, which was exactly the challenge I was looking for."DeBose isn't part of this touring musical, but we're sure her spirit lives on in the character.