Comedian and social media personality Desi Banks stops in at LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Desi Banks is an actor, comedian and social media personality, and given his success — he has 8 million followers across multiple platforms — you might think he's a seasoned veteran in all three of those fields.Not so.Banks only gained prominence in 2018 on the You're My Boyfriend Tour with actress and comic B. Simone. That turn led to Banks' own string of headlining dates, and in 2021 he joined the In Real Life Comedy Tour with Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne and Lavell Crawford.Last year, he appeared in the film, directed by Robin Givens.