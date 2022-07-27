Dad-joker Kurtis Conner comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on latest comedy tour

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Kurtis Conner is noted for his ability to kill a room with a well-delivered dad joke

Sporting the most incredible mullet-mustache combo you've seen outside of Hawkins, Indiana, comedian Kurtis Conner came onto the scene in 2014 when he began performing around his native Canada.Since then, he's grown a significant following on YouTube and made waves calling out other comedians for mocking topics like domestic violence and spiking drinks without consent. Some of his other topics include the awfulness of classic rock lyrics that have aged poorly, and he's noted for his ability to kill a room with a well-delivered dad joke.His self-released 2016 debut albumhit the top spot-on iTunes comedy, and he hosts the podcastwith Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez.