Dad-joker Kurtis Conner comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on latest comedy tour

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Kurtis Conner is noted for his ability to kill a room with a well-delivered dad joke
Sporting the most incredible mullet-mustache combo you've seen outside of Hawkins, Indiana, comedian Kurtis Conner came onto the scene in 2014 when he began performing around his native Canada.
Since then, he's grown a significant following on YouTube and made waves calling out other comedians for mocking topics like domestic violence and spiking drinks without consent. Some of his other topics include the awfulness of classic rock lyrics that have aged poorly, and he's noted for his ability to kill a room with a well-delivered dad joke.
His self-released 2016 debut album Cuppla Jokes
hit the top spot-on iTunes comedy, and he hosts the podcast Very Really Good
with Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez.
$34.50-$75, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.