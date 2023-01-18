Demetri Martin to appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday as part of his latest stand-up tour

Martin's known for spicing up his routines by accompanying himself on anything from the guitar to to the glockenspiel.

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 2:17 pm

Martin's stand-up specials The Overthinker and Live (At the Time) are both available to stream on Netflix.
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Martin's stand-up specials The Overthinker and Live (At the Time) are both available to stream on Netflix.
Expect comedian Demetri Martin, known as a master of the deadpan one-liner, to put that skill to use his latest tour, The Joke Machine.

Also expect music to be part of the act — he's known for spicing up his routines by accompanying himself on anything from the guitar to to the glockenspiel.

His stand-up specials The Overthinker and Live (At the Time) are both available to stream on Netflix, and his 2016 feature film Dean, a comedy-drama about a cartoonist, won the Founder's Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Along with his success onstage and in film, Martin is also an acclaimed writer, who's penned two New York Times bestsellers.

$39.50-$149.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

