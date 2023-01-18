Demetri Martin to appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday as part of his latest stand-up tour

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre Martin's stand-up specials The Overthinker and Live (At the Time) are both available to stream on Netflix.

Expect comedian Demetri Martin, known as a master of the deadpan one-liner, to put that skill to use his latest tour, The Joke Machine.Also expect music to be part of the act — he's known for spicing up his routines by accompanying himself on anything from the guitar to to the glockenspiel.His stand-up specialsand) are both available to stream on Netflix, and his 2016 feature film, a comedy-drama about a cartoonist, won the Founder's Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.Along with his success onstage and in film, Martin is also an acclaimed writer, who's penned twobestsellers.