Dill Dinkers to expand indoor pickleball facility operations to San Antonio region

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Nikola Tzenov Dill Dinkers pickleball clubs typically have six to 12 individual courts.

East Coast-based indoor pickleball chain Dill Dinkers will open at least 20 clubs in the San Antonio area over the next six years, according to the company.



The first location is set to open by year's end, likely in Northeast San Antonio, according to officials with the expanding business. Each of the clubs will have six to 12 individual courts.



The move comes as pickleball — a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong — gains popularity across the country.



"As you know pickleball is the hottest thing on the planet right now," Development Officer Ben Litalian said.



Dill Dinkers also is eyeing locations in Dallas, Houston and Austin, but officials are especially excited to capitalize on the growing popularity of pickleball in San Antonio, Litalian said.



Local developer Birdy Properties has committed to the construction of the 20 clubs and will oversee regional development.

