BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Dill Dinkers to expand indoor pickleball facility operations to San Antonio region

The first location, likely in Northeast San Antonio, is expected to open by year's end.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dill Dinkers pickleball clubs typically have six to 12 individual courts. - Courtesy Photo / Nikola Tzenov
Courtesy Photo / Nikola Tzenov
Dill Dinkers pickleball clubs typically have six to 12 individual courts.
East Coast-based indoor pickleball chain Dill Dinkers will open at least 20 clubs in the San Antonio area over the next six years, according to the company.

The first location is set to open by year's end, likely in Northeast San Antonio, according to officials with the expanding business. Each of the clubs will have six to 12 individual courts.

The move comes as pickleball — a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong — gains popularity across the country.

"As you know pickleball is the hottest thing on the planet right now," Development Officer Ben Litalian said.

Dill Dinkers also is eyeing locations in Dallas, Houston and Austin, but officials are especially excited to capitalize on the growing popularity of pickleball in San Antonio, Litalian said.

Local developer Birdy Properties has committed to the construction of the 20 clubs and will oversee regional development.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wemby and Manu spotted playing ping pong at San Antonio park

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama apparently enjoys ping pong in addition to hoops.

Two new San Antonio-area public parks to open this weekend

By Brandon Rodriguez

Hendrick Arnold Nature Park is among the new public spaces opening this weekend.

San Antonio Philharmonic planning more free holiday performances to expand its audience

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

Also in Arts

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

San Antonio Philharmonic planning more free holiday performances to expand its audience

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

By Amber Esparza

"Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.

Annual Parktoberfest celebration returns to Brackenridge Park on Sunday

By Amber Esparza

The event will also feature sounds from German music club Beethoven Männerchor and the Dirty River Jazz Band.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us