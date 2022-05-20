'Drive-thru zoo' experience returning to the San Antonio Zoo this summer

The popular tours, launched during the pandemic, will make a return June 6-9 and June 13-16.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 11:35 am

The San Antonio Zoo first ran it's drive-thru experience in the spring of 2020. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo first ran it's drive-thru experience in the spring of 2020.
The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its popular drive-thru experience this summer, but only for a limited time.

Introduced during the early days pandemic, the well-received four-wheeled adventure through the award-winning zoological park will return next month. The weekday drive-thru tours will be available June 6-9 and June 13-16. The hours for both sets of dates will run 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $65. However, the experience is available at a discounted rate of $52 for those holding San Antonio Zoo memberships.

Michael Karlis

