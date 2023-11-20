Ford Holiday River Parade will bring cheer to the San Antonio River Walk on Friday, Nov. 24

The titular character from Alamo City Arts' upcoming production of The Nutcracker will serve as this year's Grand Marshal.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This year's parade theme is "Holiday Stories." - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
This year's parade theme is "Holiday Stories."
The Ford Holiday River Parade is returning for its 42nd year to both literally and figuratively leave the San Antonio River swimming in light.

This year's parade will include 28 themed floats and more than 100,000 lights to radiate holiday spirit, and its "Holiday Stories" theme will explore historic and nostalgic tales of the winter season.

The titular character from Alamo City Arts' upcoming December production of The Nutcracker will preside over the festivities as this year's Grand Marshal.

Limited free seating is available between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue along North St. Mary's Street, and paid tickets are available exclusively on the San Antonio River Walk website.

$12.50-$40, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, San Antonio River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

San Antonio Spurs will face beefed-up Clippers on Monday and Wednesday

By M. Solis

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

San Antonio Zoo Lights returns this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Guests can explore six themed areas and enjoy the new Lakeside Laser Lightshow starting Saturday, Nov. 18.

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

By Michael Karlis

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

Making Art Accessible: San Antonio artists embrace the flexible format of prints

By Bryan Rindfuss

Six Yellow Conchas, Eva Marengo Sanchez

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us