Ford Holiday River Parade will bring cheer to the San Antonio River Walk on Friday, Nov. 24

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon This year's parade theme is "Holiday Stories."

The Ford Holiday River Parade is returning for its 42nd year to both literally and figuratively leave the San Antonio River swimming in light.This year's parade will include 28 themed floats and more than 100,000 lights to radiate holiday spirit, and its "Holiday Stories" theme will explore historic and nostalgic tales of the winter season.The titular character from Alamo City Arts' upcoming December production ofwill preside over the festivities as this year's Grand Marshal.Limited free seating is available between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue along North St. Mary's Street, and paid tickets are available exclusively on the San Antonio River Walk website.