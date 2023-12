Former SNL star Pete Davidson coming to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre this month

click to enlarge Shutterstock / DFree Comedian Pete Davidson grabbed headlines for his stellar performance while hosting Saturday Night Live in October.

Formercast member Pete Davidson will perform a short-notice show at San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre as part of his 2023 stand-up tour.Tickets for the Tuesday, Dec. 26, engagement go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation . Presale tickets through the artist, venue and Live Nation begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the event listing Known for his self-deprecating humor, Davidson was anfan favorite during his eight-season tenure on the late-night comedy sketch show.Davidson returned toas a host in October, where he performed a parody of the song “I’m Just Ken,” from themovie. The song, retitled “I’m Just Pete,” featured the comic singing about his failed romantic relationships, mental illness and his "butt hole" eyes. It went viral.