Former SNL star Pete Davidson coming to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre this month

Presale tickets go on sale as early as this Wednesday, while general sales begin Friday.

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge Comedian Pete Davidson grabbed headlines for his stellar performance while hosting Saturday Night Live in October. - Shutterstock / DFree
Shutterstock / DFree
Comedian Pete Davidson grabbed headlines for his stellar performance while hosting Saturday Night Live in October.
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson will perform a short-notice show at San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre as part of his 2023 stand-up tour.

Tickets for the Tuesday, Dec. 26, engagement go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation. Presale tickets through the artist, venue and Live Nation begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the event listing.

Known for his self-deprecating humor, Davidson was an SNL fan favorite during his eight-season tenure on the late-night comedy sketch show.

Davidson returned to SNL as a host in October, where he performed a parody of the song “I’m Just Ken,” from the Barbie movie. The song, retitled “I’m Just Pete,” featured the comic singing about his failed romantic relationships, mental illness and his "butt hole" eyes. It went viral.

Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-5455, livenation.com.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

