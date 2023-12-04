Former SNL star Pete Davidson coming to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre this month

Known for his self-deprecating humor, Davidson was an SNL fan favorite during his eight-season tenure on the late-night comedy sketch show.
Davidson returned to SNL as a host in October, where he performed a parody of the song “I’m Just Ken,” from the Barbie movie. The song, retitled “I’m Just Pete,” featured the comic singing about his failed romantic relationships, mental illness and his "butt hole" eyes. It went viral.
Ticket prices unavailable, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-5455, livenation.com.
Michael Karlis