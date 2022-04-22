Grammy Award-winning Parker String Quartet to perform intimate program in San Antonio Sunday

click to enlarge Luke Ratray The quartet has been performing worldwide since its inception in 2002.

The Grammy Award-winning Parker String Quartet will perform live in the Alamo City Sunday — the ensemble's last springtime scheduled performance in the U.S. before heading abroad.The planned program begins with Johann Sebastian Bach's, followed by the intimate stories told in Leoš Janáček's "Intimate Letters" String Quartet No. 2 and György Kurtág's. After a brief intermission is Robert Schumann's, a journey of both stirring and heartfelt movements.Consisting of Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao on violin, Jessica Bodner on viola and Kee-Hyun Kim on cello, the quartet has been performing worldwide since its inception in 2002. Currently, the ensemble's members are in their seventh year as professors at Harvard University, where they serve as the school's Blodgett Artists-in-Residence.