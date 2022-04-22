Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Grammy Award-winning Parker String Quartet to perform intimate program in San Antonio Sunday

The concert at Temple Beth-El will feature works by Bach, Janáček and Schumann.

Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge The quartet has been performing worldwide since its inception in 2002. - LUKE RATRAY
Luke Ratray
The quartet has been performing worldwide since its inception in 2002.
The Grammy Award-winning Parker String Quartet will perform live in the Alamo City Sunday — the ensemble's last springtime scheduled performance in the U.S. before heading abroad.

The planned program begins with Johann Sebastian Bach's The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080, followed by the intimate stories told in Leoš Janáček's "Intimate Letters" String Quartet No. 2 and György Kurtág's Officium Breve in memoriam Andreae Szervánszky, op. 28. After a brief intermission is Robert Schumann's Quartet No. 3 in A Major, op. 41, a journey of both stirring and heartfelt movements.

Consisting of Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao on violin, Jessica Bodner on viola and Kee-Hyun Kim on cello, the quartet has been performing worldwide since its inception in 2002. Currently, the ensemble's members are in their seventh year as professors at Harvard University, where they serve as the school's Blodgett Artists-in-Residence.

$25, 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Temple Beth-El, 211 Belknap Place, (210) 408-1558, sacms.org.

