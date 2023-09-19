BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Groundbreaking Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Wednesday

Alonzo will take the stage to discuss her book Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up.

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 1:37 pm

Alonzo's memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Alonzo's memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.
Mexican American comedian Cristela Alonzo made sitcom history nearly 10 years ago when she created, produced, wrote and starred in ABC's Cristela — a breakthrough achievement for Latinas in prime-time network TV.

Alonzo's two Netflix stand-up specials, Lower Classy (2017) and Middle Classy (2022), the former of which was taped at San Antonio's Empire Theatre, show her ability to wring laughs from her experiences growing up in a traditional Mexican American household and navigating poverty in South Texas.

Although Alonzo's frequent visits to the 210 typically revolve around her stand-up shows, her latest visit will have her taking the stage to discuss her book Music to My Years: A Mixtape-Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up. The memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.

A moderated Q&A will follow the event.

$30-$75, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

