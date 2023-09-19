Groundbreaking Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Wednesday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Alonzo's memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.

Mexican American comedian Cristela Alonzo made sitcom history nearly 10 years ago when she created, produced, wrote and starred in ABC's— a breakthrough achievement for Latinas in prime-time network TV.Alonzo's two Netflix stand-up specials,(2017) and(2022), the former of which was taped at San Antonio's Empire Theatre, show her ability to wring laughs from her experiences growing up in a traditional Mexican American household and navigating poverty in South Texas.Although Alonzo's frequent visits to the 210 typically revolve around her stand-up shows, her latest visit will have her taking the stage to discuss her book. The memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.A moderated Q&A will follow the event.