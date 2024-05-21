Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de América team on new production

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / San Antonio Museum of Art Thew new dance performance Paisajes del Alma (Landscapes of the Soul) is inspired by the "Goddess Triptych III" by the late Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz.

The Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de América are teaming up this Thursday to present the premiere of(Landscapes of the Soul), an original production choreographed by the company’s dancers.The performance, taking place at the Carver Community Cultural Center, is commissioned by the San Antonio Museum of Art and inspired by its “Goddess Triptych III” exhibition showcasing works by late local artist Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz. While two of the triptych’s paintings have long been in the museum’s collection, a third painting in this series was only recently acquired after the artist’s 2023 passing.The large-scale triptych strikingly depicts a nude, full-figured African American woman, breaking away from the traditional standards of beauty often seen in Western art.Reason to celebrate, the exhibition marks the first time all three paintings have been displayed together since a 2017 retrospective. Much like Díaz’s triptych, the Guadalupe’stouches upon issues of the female body, identity and inclusivity. It stands in the Guadalupe’s long history of work that celebrates both women and Latino artists.Born in Puerto Rico, Díaz moved to San Antonio in the early 1990s and adopted the local Mexican American culture, often incorporating it into his own work. Take note that Paisajes will be a one-night only performance presented by SAMA at the Carver Community Cultural Center.