Los Otros completes 'Puro San Antonio' piece in Medical Center pizza shop

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón Los Otros’ new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location celebrates the city.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón Los Otros work on the new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location.

Street art duo Los Otros has partnered with San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón for a puro piece of art celebrating the pizza chain’s 20 years in business.The new mural adorns an entire wall inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location, 7959 Fredericksburg Road, #103. It pairs spray-paint maestro Nik Soup’s unparalleled talent for black and white photo realism with artistic partner Shek Vega’s propensity for bold design work using rich colors and Alamo City details.“We got our inspiration from everything that we see all around us in San Antonio, everything from the tiles we see in our homes to some of the papel picados that we use to celebrate,” Vega said in a video interview introducing the mural. “Just putting it together in a fun, constructive matter where we can make this collage that feels very Pizza Patrón, but it’s ultimately very San Antonio.”Since 2014, Los Otros Murals have worked to create more than 80 pieces of public art, along the way raising more than $40,000 for nonprofits, charities and art organizations, according to the duo’s website.The new artwork comes as Pizza Patrón undertakes a massive expansion of its Latin-inspired pizzerias spots that will include 160 new stores over the next five years. The company relocated its headquarters from Dallas to San Antonio.