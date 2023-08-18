LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Los Otros completes 'Puro San Antonio' piece in Medical Center pizza shop

The new mural celebrates San Antonio-based chain Pizza Patrón's 20-year anniversary.

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 1:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Los Otros’ new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location celebrates the city. - Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Los Otros’ new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location celebrates the city.
Street art duo Los Otros has partnered with San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón for a puro piece of art celebrating the pizza chain’s 20 years in business.

The new mural adorns an entire wall inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location, 7959 Fredericksburg Road, #103. It pairs spray-paint maestro Nik Soup’s unparalleled talent for black and white photo realism with artistic partner Shek Vega’s propensity for bold design work using rich colors and Alamo City details.
click to enlarge Los Otros work on the new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location. - Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Los Otros work on the new mural inside Pizza Patrón’s Medical Center location.
“We got our inspiration from everything that we see all around us in San Antonio, everything from the tiles we see in our homes to some of the papel picados that we use to celebrate,” Vega said in a video interview introducing the mural. “Just putting it together in a fun, constructive matter where we can make this collage that feels very Pizza Patrón, but it’s ultimately very San Antonio.”

Since 2014, Los Otros Murals have worked to create more than 80 pieces of public art, along the way raising more than $40,000 for nonprofits, charities and art organizations, according to the duo’s website.

The new artwork comes as Pizza Patrón undertakes a massive expansion of its Latin-inspired pizzerias spots that will include 160 new stores over the next five years. The company relocated its headquarters from Dallas to San Antonio.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Spurs to be featured in 19 nationally televised games this season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs to be featured in 19 nationally televised games this season

'This is Halloween!' — Tim Burton-themed exhibition debuts at the McNay Art Museum this week

By Caroline Wolff

Tim Burton, Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero, in Jack’s Tower from The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993. Painted wood, metal, plastic, glass, paper, and Styrofoam, with fabric and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Robert L. B. Tobin, TL1994.4.1.3. © Disney © Tim Burton

Nike nicknames San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama 'The Extraterrestrial'

By Michael Karlis

A fan holds up a cutout of No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs' draft watch party at the AT&T Center.

Outdoor Family Film Series continues at the Mission Marquee with The Outsiders

By Jace Gertz

The Outsiders depicts the rivalry between two gangs divided by socioeconomic status — the working-class Greasers and upper-crust Socs.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs to be featured in 19 nationally televised games this season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs to be featured in 19 nationally televised games this season

Slab Cinema and The Dog Guide to host dog-friendly screening of Homeward Bound on Saturday

By Jace Gertz

The movie follows a trio of talking pets who think they were left behind by their owners and set off into the mountain wilderness looking for home.

Nike nicknames San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama 'The Extraterrestrial'

By Michael Karlis

A fan holds up a cutout of No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs' draft watch party at the AT&T Center.

Briscoe Museum closes out Summer Film Series with Jordan Peele's 2022 thriller Nope

By Macks Cook

Nope continues Jordan Peele's directorial legacy of combining sharp cultural criticism with elements of horror and comedy.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us