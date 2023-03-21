New American Indian cultural center to open in San Antonio this Friday

The American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions Center will be a first-of-its-kind facility for San Antonio.

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge A new, 12,000-square-foot educational and cultural center will offer education on Native American culture. - Courtesy of AITSCM
Courtesy of AITSCM
A new, 12,000-square-foot educational and cultural center will offer education on Native American culture.
A center dedicated to teaching and celebrating Native American culture is opening Friday in San Antonio.

A first of its kind for the city, the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions Center will offer community programs and help enhance the lives of Native Americans, according to an online post from officials with the facility.

“Our Urban Center will change the landscape of our city by providing resources and services to American Indian communities, including the growing number of community members needing support services and connection to healing culture,” museum officials said online.

Although American Indians only make up 1.4% of Bexar County's population, nearly 30% live in poverty, according to AITSCM.

The grand opening of the AITSCMCenter, located at 1616 E Commerce St., will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24 with an opening blessing and unveiling ceremony. The gathering is free, and food will be available for purchase. 

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

