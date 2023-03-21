New American Indian cultural center to open in San Antonio this Friday

A first of its kind for the city, the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions Center will offer community programs and help enhance the lives of Native Americans, according to an online post from officials with the facility.
“Our Urban Center will change the landscape of our city by providing resources and services to American Indian communities, including the growing number of community members needing support services and connection to healing culture,” museum officials said online.
The grand opening of the AITSCMCenter, located at 1616 E Commerce St., will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24 with an opening blessing and unveiling ceremony. The gathering is free, and food will be available for purchase.
