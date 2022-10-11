New, interactive chamber opera by San Antonio composer examines legacy of La Malinche

The performance, which has sold out, marks the opening to the exhibition 'Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche' at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge The performance will feature Latinx singers Celeste Morales, Thomas Soto and Lucianna Astorga. - Courtesy of Nathan Felix
Courtesy of Nathan Felix
The performance will feature Latinx singers Celeste Morales, Thomas Soto and Lucianna Astorga.
Both hailed as the iconic mother of Mexico and condemned as a traitor, La Malinche will be brought to life once again in an interactive chamber opera performance at the exhibition opening of "Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche" at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The SAMA exhibition explores La Malinche's historical and cultural impact on communities across borders.

Written by San Antonio-based composer Nathan Felix, Malinche: Traitor/Savior will feature Latinx singers Celeste Morales, Thomas Soto and Lucianna Astorga.

The exhibition is organized by the Denver Art Museum, and it is curated by Victoria Lyall in collaboration with Terezita Romo. "Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche" will be on view from Oct. 14-Jan. 8, 2023.

Sold Out, 7 p.m., San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.

Arts Slideshows

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
Coordinate your Halloween costumes with your bestie/S.O. Halloween costumes aren’t just for kids expecting bucketfuls of candy, and coordinating your spooky digs with your partner, your platonic ride-or-die, or even a group of couples is a great way to get creative for the holiday. Whether you want your costume theme to lean a little spooky (Joker and Harley Quinn, Jason and Freddy, a horde of zombies!) or classic (peanut butter and jelly, Daphne and Velma, Dorothy and her Wizard of Oz posse), there is power in numbers, and you are sure to dominate any local costume contest if you get crafty with it. Photo by Jaime Monzon

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

September 21, 2022

