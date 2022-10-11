New, interactive chamber opera by San Antonio composer examines legacy of La Malinche

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nathan Felix The performance will feature Latinx singers Celeste Morales, Thomas Soto and Lucianna Astorga.

Both hailed as the iconic mother of Mexico and condemned as a traitor, La Malinche will be brought to life once again in an interactive chamber opera performance at the exhibition opening of "Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche" at the San Antonio Museum of Art.The SAMA exhibition explores La Malinche's historical and cultural impact on communities across borders.Written by San Antonio-based composer Nathan Felix,will feature Latinx singers Celeste Morales, Thomas Soto and Lucianna Astorga.The exhibition is organized by the Denver Art Museum, and it is curated by Victoria Lyall in collaboration with Terezita Romo. "Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche" will be on view from Oct. 14-Jan. 8, 2023.