Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has San Antonio homecoming for back-to-back Missions games

The all-star played with the Missions Saturday and Sunday while completing rehab on an injury.

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge All-star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. talks to the media at Nelson Wolff Stadium. - Tommy Escobar
Tommy Escobar
All-star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. talks to the media at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
All-star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. returned home this past weekend for a two-game stint with the San Antonio Missions, where he played from 2017 through 2108.

Tatis is undergoing rehab after surgery to repair a fractured left wrist he sustained before the start of the 2022 season, so finding his rhythm on the same field and in the same Flying Chanclas jersey where he started his career only seems fitting.

The Missions are the Padres' AA affiliate, and Tatis' two-season stint with club included the year it introduced its Flying Chanclas jerseys.

“It‘s always great to be back on the field,” Tatis said before Sunday's game. “I’m happy to be back on that field and can’t wait for tonight.”

Tatis assumed the role of designated hitter Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Nelson Wolff Stadium. He went 0-2 and walked twice at four at-bats.

During the Sunday game, Tatis went 0-3 and grounded two outs in his first start as shortstop since his injury. He was pulled from the game at the top of the 6th inning.

In his final at-bat, Tatis rung off a bomb to left field, and for a brief moment, the entire stadium held its breath. The ball found its way into foul territory and  a collective sigh of disappointment escaped the crowd. 

When asked about the difference between playing in front of San Antonio and San Diego fans during his pre-game media availability, Tatis quipped, “There’s about a 40,000 people difference.” 

“The people in here [San Antonio] are always loud and come to cheer,” the 23-year-old added on a more serious note. “It always looks like they’re having a great time.” 

Tatis' celebrity has taken on new heights in his three years in the Major League. He’s achieved a Silver Slugger award and has repeatedly been in the National League MVP race.

The Padres recently acquired all-star outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, which renders a scary sight for opposing teams, especially as Tatis inches closer to rejoining the ballclub. 

The Padres haven't yet confirmed of when he'll be back on the roster, but the return is likely in the next few weeks. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

Trending

San Antonio nonprofit to host Texas Fashion Week October 1-7

By Nina Rangel

Texas Fashion Week will return October 1-7, 2022.

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month.

San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres start ticket sales for Randy Rainbow, Beach Boys, more

By Michael Karlis

Shows include a performance from Emmy-nominated comedian and best selling author Randy Rainbow, an raunchy magic show, and even the Beach Boys.

San Antonio Missions' new batboy is all about bringing an infectious energy to the field

By Tommy Escobar

"Big Mike" Garcia was a baseball fan from a young age.

Also in Arts

San Antonio nonprofit to host Texas Fashion Week October 1-7

By Nina Rangel

Texas Fashion Week will return October 1-7, 2022.

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo announced last week that Texas teachers would get free admission to the zoo as part of Teachers Appreciation Month.

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us