Popular holiday light display Lightscape returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden starting Nov. 11

Fan favorites from last year such as the Winter Cathedral and Field of Bluebonnets will return, featured alongside new additions by local and international artists.

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The outdoor exhibition spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
The outdoor exhibition spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Returning for its second year in San Antonio, Lightscape invites families and people of all ages to explore an alluring wonderland composed of more than a million colorful, twinkling lights radiating with holiday spirit.

The outdoor exhibition, which sold out in the U.K. and Chicago as well as multiple nights last year in the Alamo City, spans a one-mile trail through the San Antonio Botanical Garden, with lights winding their way up trees, illuminating paths and adorning sculptures.

Tickets and parking must be reserved online in advance. Visitors are encouraged to arrive approximately 15 minutes before their entry time to allow for parking and check-in. Outside food and drink are prohibited, but festive concessions including s'mores will be available at the venue.

$16-$60, entry times every 15 minutes from 5:30-9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11-Sunday, Jan. 8, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org/light-scape.

