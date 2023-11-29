LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Public Theater of San Antonio debuts innovative production of A Christmas Carol this week

In partnership with the organization Stage Hands, the Public Theater will present the beloved yuletide tale through a combination of spoken word and American Sign Language (ASL).

click to enlarge A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story stars Josiah Sammy Esqueda (left) as Tiny Tim and Jim Mammarella as Scrooge. - Bobby Foxx Photography
Bobby Foxx Photography
A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story stars Josiah Sammy Esqueda (left) as Tiny Tim and Jim Mammarella as Scrooge.
A seasonal staple at the Public Theater of San Antonio, A Christmas Carol returns to the Russell Hill Rogers stage this December with a twist.

In partnership with the organization Stage Hands, the Public Theater will present the beloved yuletide tale through a combination of spoken word and American Sign Language (ASL). The production brings signing to the center of every scene, with an inclusive cast featuring Deaf, Hard of Hearing and hearing actors.

Some performers will sign and speak their lines simultaneously while others will only sign, accompanied by a spoken translator, and the entire performance will be supertitled. Additionally, ASL shadow performances will backdrop the actors, enriching the show's visual experience and adding emotional nuance, with hands arcing and fingers fluttering as Scrooge (Jim Mammarella) reconciles with his plentiful regrets from Christmases past.

This innovative take on a Christmas classic captures the communal and compassionate spirit of the holidays by uniting audiences across language barriers.

The show will have a limited three-weekend run, including two Thursday performances on December 7 and 14.

$18-$48, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1-17, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

