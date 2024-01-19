Report: Texas will host 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup Final

click to enlarge
Since opening in 2009, AT&T Stadium has hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, The NCAA Mens's Final Four in 2014 and Super Bowl XLV.
In a major victory for Jerry Jones, the Metroplex and the Lone Star State, Texas will host the 2026 Men's FIFA World Cup Final, according to British tabloid The Sun
Although FIFA executives are expected to make an official announcement Feb. 4 on the venue for the World Cup Final, sources familiar with the matter allegedly confirmed to The Sun
this week that Arlington's AT&T Stadium will host the elite event, beating out New York's MetLife Stadium.
What's more, FIFA's operations for the 2026 World Cup will also be based out of North Texas, the British publication reports.
The Sun's
story aligns with previous reporting from ESPN soccer journalist John Sutcliffe, who tweeted in 2022 that sources told him the final match would be held at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium.
Hosting such a high-profile event will raise awareness of the region to a global audience. Around 1.5 billion people tuned into the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France.
This also isn't the first time Jerry World has hosted a major sporting event outside of Dallas Cowboys games. Since opening in 2009, the stadium has hosted the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, the 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four and Super Bowl XLV.
The United States Men's National Soccer Team will play in San Antonio in a matchup against Slovenia at Toyota Field on Jan. 20.
