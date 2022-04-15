Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Schlitterbahn Resort and waterpark opens Friday for 2022 season, debuts $4.5 million in upgrades

Guests can expect new shade structures, shuttle buses and a streamlined entry process for season pass holders.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 3:33 pm

Schlitterbahn Resort is now open for the 2022 season. - INSTAGRAM / BAHNNEWBRAUNFELS
Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
Schlitterbahn Resort is now open for the 2022 season.
Schlitterbahn, New Braunfels’ sprawling 70-acre resort and waterpark, kicked off its 43rd operating season Friday with $4.5 million in recent improvements.

In addition to new shade structures, shuttle buses and landscaping, the park has streamlined its entry process for guests who have season passes or pre-paid tickets, allowing them to bypass the ticket booths completely, according to an announcement from park officials.

Also new is an onsite barbecue food truck, which will provide hungry swimmers with slow-smoked meats including beef brisket and pulled pork.

“For more than 40 years, Schlitterbahn has taken pride in the experience our guests have when they visit us,” Schlitterbahn Vice President and General Manager Darren Hill said in a press statement. “This season we are building on that experience with more shade, new food options and important upgrades to iconic attractions.”

After the Friday, April 15 season opening, the waterpark will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until May 26, when it will open daily. Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
