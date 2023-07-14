Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio artist creates shoe celebrating Gregg Popovich's induction into Hall of Fame

Popovich, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Pau Gasol will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 9:34 am

The one-of-a-kind shoes features Gregg Popovich's face and the phrase "G.O.A.T," an acronym for "Greatest of All Time."
Instagram / jc_texas_art
The one-of-a-kind shoes features Gregg Popovich's face and the phrase "G.O.A.T," an acronym for "Greatest of All Time."
A San Antonio artist has created a one-of-a-kind sneaker plastered with images of Gregg Popovich ahead of the legendary coach's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The creator who goes by JC Texas Art posted photos of the shoe on Instagram. Images of the footwear show Popovich wearing his best game face with "G.O.A.T." — an acronym for "Greatest of All Time" — emblazoned next to him in gold. The logo for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame can be found on the other side of the shoe next to the words "Class of 2023."

According to the Instagram post, JC Texas Art created the shoes for Mark Burnett, a Spurs super fan who garnered media attention after he got No. 1 Draft Pick Wembanyama's face buzzed into his hair.
"The greatest coach of all time, the winningest coach of all time, and we (Spurs Family) are blessed to have Coach Pop leading our young core for another five years," Burnett wrote on Instagram.

Popovich, who just signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with the Spurs, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He won't be the only person representing the Spurs franchise, though. Legendary player Tony Parker, former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hamon and former Spur Pau Gasol also will be inducted as part of the Class of 2023.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

