San Antonio artist creates shoe celebrating Gregg Popovich's induction into Hall of Fame

The creator who goes by JC Texas Art posted photos of the shoe on Instagram. Images of the footwear show Popovich wearing his best game face with "G.O.A.T." — an acronym for "Greatest of All Time" — emblazoned next to him in gold. The logo for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame can be found on the other side of the shoe next to the words "Class of 2023."
According to the Instagram post, JC Texas Art created the shoes for Mark Burnett, a Spurs super fan who garnered media attention after he got No. 1 Draft Pick Wembanyama's face buzzed into his hair.
"The greatest coach of all time, the winningest coach of all time, and we (Spurs Family) are blessed to have Coach Pop leading our young core for another five years," Burnett wrote on Instagram.
Popovich, who just signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with the Spurs, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He won't be the only person representing the Spurs franchise, though. Legendary player Tony Parker, former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hamon and former Spur Pau Gasol also will be inducted as part of the Class of 2023.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed