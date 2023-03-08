San Antonio Book Festival's 2023 lineup to feature Rebecca Makkai, Stephen Graham Jones and more

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photos / San Antonio Book Festival
From left: Rebecca Makkai, Stephen Graham Jones and Marytza Rubio.
The San Antonio Book Festival (SABF) has announced its 2023 lineup, which will feature around 100 local, regional and national authors.
SABF is a free, family-friendly event that showcases debut authors and established writers, drawing in thousands attendees to connect with old favorites and be introduced to new talents. The 2023 festival will return to the Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus on Saturday, Apr. 15.
The lineup for this spring's event features award-winning authors including Rebecca Makkai, Matthew Desmond, Marytza Rubio, Jane Smiley and Alejandro Varela. New York Times
bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones will also come to the fest with a his new thriller, Don’t Fear the Reaper.
Several authors of children’s, middle grade, and young adult books will also be at the fest promoting new releases, including Adam Silvera, Melissa de la Cruz and Cynthia Leitich Smith.
“The past year in US publishing has been vibrant and varied. Readers sought romance books in greater numbers, thanks to the rise of BookTok (TikTok, but for book lovers)," SABF Literary Director Anna Dobben said in a statement. "For the first time, we will have a romance panel at this year’s Book Festival. There’s also been a trend towards thriller and horror lately, with authors using the genre to discuss trauma and mental health, likely because the past few years have been so anxiety-provoking.”
The book festival also honors its hometown by featuring local authors like Lewis F. Fisher and Marcia Argueta Mickelson. Sandra Cisneros, a longtime San Antonio favorite, will also return to the festival once again, this time promoting her first published collection of poems in twenty-eight years, Woman Without Shame / Mujer sin vergüenza
.
A full list of authors
is available on the SABF website. The full schedule for the festival's panels and events will be announced in late March.
Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15, Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus, 600 Soledad St. and 300 Augusta St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter