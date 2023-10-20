San Antonio chalk artists create anti-book banning mural at Central Library

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
The anti-book banning chalk mural features a phrase by African American actor and director LeVar Burton that reads "I think reading is part of the birthright of the human being."
San Antonio chalk artist Lakey Hinson and his pals are at it again. This time, the bunch has created an anti-book banning mural at San Antonio’s Central Library.
Texas pulled more books from the shelves
of school libraries than any other state last year, calling for the removal of 2,349 individual titles in 2022.
In response to that censorship, Hinson — along with fellow street artists Oscar of Servin Art Studio
and Alexander
, the latter also a tattooist — teamed up to create a massive mural at an underutilized and “depressing” courtyard located near the intersection of Navarro and Augusta Streets downtown.
Michael Karlis
The mural created by chalk artist Lakey Hinson and his pals is located in a courtyard at San Antonio's Central Library near the intersection of Navarro and Augusta streets.
“I mean, I feel like we need to have access to different forms of knowledge whether we agree with it or not, whether we think it’s horrible or not,” Hinson told the Current.
The massive mural features names of books banned in Texas schools written In pastel green, blue and red hues. The work also includes the image of a school girl stretching out her arms with a phrase by African-American actor and director LeVar Burton that reads, “I think reading is part of the birthright of the human being.”
Hinson said the mural took three days to finish. The team wrapped up its work Thursday evening.
Michael Karlis
The temporary chalk mural includes a partial list of the books banned in Texas schools over the past few years.
Hinson and his pals chose this specific spot not just because of the symbolic significance of putting it at the Central Library, but also because he felt like that portion of its grounds needed sprucing up.
“We chose this spot because I come across this area quite a bit, and I’ve seen how it can be out here,” Hinson said. “It’s super aesthetic but super sad and sort of depressing at time too with everything happening here.”
Indeed, the spot near a VIA bus stop is often frequented by vagrants, according to Lakey. He said he and his colleagues hope the mural will serve as a crime deterrence and “make the depressing corner a little more positive.”
As of press time, no one has prematurely washed the mural away — something that's happened to some of Hinson's past work.
In June, Hinson was arrested by two Leon Valley police officers for drawing on a public sidewalk with chalk mere minutes before a rain shower erased his creation. He later received a $16,500 settlement from the city, according to Texas Public Radio
.
Later that same month, Hinson grabbed more headlines after workers at the Pearl power-washed away a mural celebrating Juneteenth. At the time, Lakey told the Current
he believed that the chalk art's removal was politically driven. However, the Pearl denied that accusation.
Even so, Hinson said that he’s had no problems with the staff at the Central Library and hopes that the mural will remain until the next time it rains — which, knowing South Texas weather, could be quite some time.
