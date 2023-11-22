San Antonio launches first ever Holidays on Houston Street celebration this year

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Kevin Seagrave
The famed River Walk Christmas lights won't be the only big attraction in downtown San Antonio this holiday season.
The Alamo City’s newest holiday event is coming to downtown’s Houston Street.
Holiday on Houston Street will transform the downtown thoroughfare into a Christmas-themed promenade complete with decorations, light-draped trees, and events throughout the holiday season from Nov. 24-Jan. 2, according to Visit San Antonio’s website
.
Taste of Holidays on Houston Street on Dec. 12 will feature a community-long table stretching an entire city block where guests can sample food from local restaurants, including Sojourn, Double Standard and Range. Tickets start at $150 per couple
and can be purchased on Visit San Antonio’s website.
What’s more, a Holiday on Houston pop-up street market and lights show will also happen from Dec. 15- Dec. 17 as part of the festivities on being put on by Centro San Antonio, the City of San Antonio and Visit San Antonio.
The Holidays on Houston Street Market will feature a European-inspired Christkindl-style market, complete with a 15-minute drone show synced to holiday tunes. The market is free and open to the public.
