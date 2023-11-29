LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Spurs add 2 regular games after being knocked out of In-Season Tourney

The games will take place Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 with the latter played at home.

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Silver and Black were knocked out of the inaugural In-Season Tournament after failing to win a single game. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
The Silver and Black were knocked out of the inaugural In-Season Tournament after failing to win a single game.
After being knocked out of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the San Antonio Spurs have added two games to their regular season schedule, team officials said Wednesday.

In the first of those, Victor Wembanyama and the squad will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Dec. 6 in Minneapolis. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN.

The Silver and Black also will face the struggling Chicago Bull in a Dec. 8 matchup at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are on sale now, and the game will air at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Southwest.

The Spurs failed to win a single matchup during the NBA's In-Season Tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will now battle to claim the title as the first-ever In-Season Tournament Champion.

Meanwhile, the Spurs look to snap a 12-game losing streak with a win over the Atlanta Hawks at home on Thursday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Completing downtown's 76-foot-high Spurs mural was a team play led by SA artist Andy Benavides

By Anjali Gupta

The commission to create the new Spurs mural came with a $100,000 honorarium.

'Largest ice-skating rink in Texas' now open near San Antonio’s Pearl

By Michael Karlis

Although walk-ups are accepted, organizers encourage folks to buy their tickets ahead of time due to high demand.

San Antonio Spurs look to improve home record with Thursday's game against Atlanta

By M. Solis

The Spurs' young cast of players has faced a rough November.

Live podcast from Workaholics creators comes to San Antonio this week

By Michael Karlis

The podcast is the brainchild of the comedians behind the series Workaholics.

Also in Arts

Ballet San Antonio's Nutcracker brings holiday cheer to the Tobin Center starting this week

By Macks Cook

The production features a cast of 25 professional ballet dancers and approximately 100 children.

A Drag Queen Christmas will deck the halls of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Sunday

By Dalia Gulca

Miz Cracker (left), Crystal Methyd (center) and Jimbo the Drag Clown are among the all-star cast.

Public Theater of San Antonio debuts innovative production of A Christmas Carol this week

By Caroline Wolff

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story stars Josiah Sammy Esqueda (left) as Tiny Tim and Jim Mammarella as Scrooge.

San Antonio Spurs look to improve home record with Thursday's game against Atlanta

By M. Solis

The Spurs' young cast of players has faced a rough November.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us