San Antonio Spurs add 2 regular games after being knocked out of In-Season Tourney

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs The Silver and Black were knocked out of the inaugural In-Season Tournament after failing to win a single game.

After being knocked out of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the San Antonio Spurs have added two games to their regular season schedule, team officials said Wednesday.In the first of those, Victor Wembanyama and the squad will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Dec. 6 in Minneapolis. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN.The Silver and Black also will face the struggling Chicago Bull in a Dec. 8 matchup at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are on sale now, and the game will air at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Southwest.The Spurs failed to win a single matchup during the NBA's In-Season Tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will now battle to claim the title as the first-ever In-Season Tournament Champion.Meanwhile, the Spurs look to snap a 12-game losing streak with a win over the Atlanta Hawks at home on Thursday.